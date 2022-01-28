Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $25,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $164,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

