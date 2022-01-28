Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

