Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Creative Planning cut its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.