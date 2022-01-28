Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

