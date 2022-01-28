CREDIT Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $252,780.93 and $56,420.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

