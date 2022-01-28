Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $82,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,594,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.42 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

