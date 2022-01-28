Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 776,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $86,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,798,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $326,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

CM stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.