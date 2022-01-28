Credit Suisse Group Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $185.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

