Credits (CS) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $272,093.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

