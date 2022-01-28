Crestline Management LP Invests $98,000 in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,186,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCV stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

