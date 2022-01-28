Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,179,980.38 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $567,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cricut by 48.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.