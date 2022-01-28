Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

CROX opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 421,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

