Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,750 ($118.05).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($125.47) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.82) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($136.25), for a total value of £201,980 ($272,504.05).

CRDA opened at GBX 7,756 ($104.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.38) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($141.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 42.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,529.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,030.21.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

