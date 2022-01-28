Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRKN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

