Crowny (CRWNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $145,320.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

