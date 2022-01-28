Crypto Sports Reaches Market Cap of $122,732.33 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $122,732.33 and $994.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

