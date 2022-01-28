CSFB Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.00.

TSE:EMA opened at C$60.50 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The stock has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

