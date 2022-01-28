CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

CSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

