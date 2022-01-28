CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

