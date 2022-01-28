CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.