Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,708,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,030 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $383,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.