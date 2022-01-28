CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.97.
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
