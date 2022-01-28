CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 951,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 188,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

VYM opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

