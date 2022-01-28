CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.9% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 271,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.9% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

