CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $460.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.