D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

