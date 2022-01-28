Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF opened at $7.10 on Monday. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

