Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $18.06 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

