Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 5,425.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

