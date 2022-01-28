Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.46. Danaher reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.