Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.16. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 26,196 shares trading hands.

DNMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $437.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.