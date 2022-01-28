Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 1,670.2% in January

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, an increase of 1,670.2% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.64 on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DANOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

