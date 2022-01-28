Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

