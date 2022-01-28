Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 336.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 5.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $7,478,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

