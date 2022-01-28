Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $100,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,093,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,460,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.45 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 224.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.