Deutsche Bank AG Buys 67,835 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,283,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 538,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

