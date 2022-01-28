Deutsche Bank AG Has $734,000 Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

