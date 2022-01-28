Deutsche Bank AG Has $768,000 Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMST. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 85,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.33 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $662.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

