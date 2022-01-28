Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 31,978 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Porch Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,647 shares of company stock worth $3,070,505. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $8.70 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

