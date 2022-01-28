Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,784 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MBIA were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 2,222,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of MBIA by 628.7% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,299,871,000 after buying an additional 1,928,279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MBIA by 455.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MBI opened at $12.65 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

