Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $265.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.39.

NYSE:BILL opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a one year low of $115.65 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

