Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,082.71. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.91%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

