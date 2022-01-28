Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,570.31 ($21.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,606.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,602.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

