Digital Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DHACU) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

Digital Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DHACU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHACU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

