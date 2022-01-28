DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $243,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.