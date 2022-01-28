Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.27

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $39.77. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 33,195,165 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

