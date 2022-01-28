DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the quarter. DLH accounts for about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 6.32% of DLH worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DLH by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 30.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

DLH stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,926. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

