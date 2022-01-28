Dogecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $593.74 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and $593.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00289040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.