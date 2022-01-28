Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,366.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $973,326.08 and approximately $59,366.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $19.47 or 0.00052735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00105331 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

