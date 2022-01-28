Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

D stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 59,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

